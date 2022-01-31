This has got to be one of the most illustrative short news stories of imperial decline ever, one worthy of many a short-term emperor in the late Roman Empire. Humor me, and read this AP news story. It’s good, basic journalism, believe it or not:

Pittsburgh bridge collapses, drops city bus into ravine

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A 50-year-old bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, requiring rescuers to rappel down a ravine and form a human chain to reach a few occupants of a municipal bus that plummeted along with the span. No deaths were reported.

The collapse came hours before President Joe Biden arrived in the city to promote his $1 trillion infrastructure law, which has earmarked about $1.6 billion for Pennsylvania bridge maintenance.

At least four people required hospital treatment. Five other vehicles were also on the bridge at the time. The cause was being investigated, and crews searched under the debris for additional victims.

A large crack showed on the end of the bridge where the segmented bus landed 150 feet (46 meters) down in the ravine, as if hit by an earthquake. A car landed upside down in front of the bus, which was operated by the Pittsburgh area's transit agency.

Link to full story here

OK, now here’s a less than four minute long video of Joe Biden and the bridge straight from NBC:

Here’s Joe Biden, going on about his ridiculously inadequate infrastructure package literally within sight of the results of the rapacious neoliberal policies which he helped implement for decades.

The perfect picture of a failing president of a failed state.

This is the legacy of every president from Ronald Reagan on. This is the legacy of both the Republican and Democratic Parties in their service to oligarchy and capitalism for the last 40 plus years.

Biden may as well have said, Look upon my works, you suckers, and despair!