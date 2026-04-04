Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

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Wolfgang Exel Watson's avatar
Wolfgang Exel Watson
2d

Who could have known that Iran will be the final battleground between "good" and "evil"? This is where humanity must separate the wheat from the chaff. The projection of the depraved west to denominate Iran as evil is quickly crumbling. For more and more people to see - that zionism is a cancer to humanity. It resembles a rabid and delusional dog unleashing its horrors to its last breath. Zionists are professional liars, supremacists and eugenicists - dreaming of a world that can only be described as the hell scape Hieronymus Bosch had depicted in clarity.

For the world, for humanity to not only survive, but to leave the barbary and depravity of fascism behind, the epstein class/zionism must be ended. Its members brought before a tribunal and publicly executed. There is no chance to change the minds of zionists. Gaza has shown the world how deep the control of depravity over reason and love reaches.

As someone at the last stretch of life, the wellbeing of future generations is of greatest concern to me. Righteousness must be reinstated. Justice must be cleansed from corruption. Politics and government must be scrubbed of the unadulterated influence of the epstein cult. Lobbying and its enabling "citizens united" ruling must be outlawed and repealed.

If Americans are unable to prevent the descend into a zionist created hell, they will only have themselves to blame.

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Don't fear the truth!'s avatar
Don't fear the truth!
2d

No matter how impossible the task may seem, it's worth trying!

I don't believe in sugarcoating things. It's true, things don't look good. But I don't believe our fate is predetermined.

We must resolutely resist the tyranny of the ruling class—aka the Epstein class.

They rely on us either ignoring the terrifying reality we live in or succumbing to resignation.

We desperately need a major awakening!

People must overcome their fear of the truth.

The situation is incredibly serious, and it will likely get much worse in the coming months.

If we do nothing, our children, if they even exist anymore, will have no way to defend themselves against these inhuman tyrants.

Doing nothing would be both immoral and foolish.

No matter how impossible the task may seem, it's worth trying.

One indication that the situation isn't hopeless is that the ruling class is still trying to indoctrinate us, distract us, lie to us, and incite us against each other.

They wouldn't need to do this if they already had us completely under their control, and it shows that they fear a revolution of humanity.

But we can't afford to waste any more time.

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