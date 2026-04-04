The Mad Emperor of the US Empire went on live television the other night and did the Dementia Dance. We saw this before during the four long, increasingly irrational and hysterical years of the Biden Administration. Trump just hasn’t deteriorated to slurring. Yet.

We all know the drill. The President of the United States stands there and repeats one favorite trope after the other, in no particular order. All his old one-liners, jumbled up and spun in contradictory directions because the mind of the speaker is out to pasture, or maybe reminiscing about a rich pedophile’s hideaway.

Donald Trump is not in charge. He’s a trapped and scared old man, unable to think as well as he could just a few years ago, trying to convince himself that if he can only find some way to score a “win,” he can get out of this without oligarchs far more powerful than he calling for his head.

The problem is, he is trapped by people who have the goods on him and they are even more insane than he. These people are called Zionists, and they are utterly mad, driven by an insanely irrational ideology based on a combination of the absolute worst of Bronze Age mythology and 19th Century colonial delusions of ethnic supremacy, funded by lucky sociopaths, and protected by perhaps the most insidious and perverse web of corruption in human history.

These Ashkenazi mirror images of the Nazis persuaded Donald Trump to do what no other American president—or in Biden’s case, the BS Team of Blinken & Sullivan—were willing to do. They got him to attack Iran, which they have seen as their greatest existential threat since the Iranian Revolution of 1979.

There were good, solid reasons for that old imperial American reluctance. Iran is about two and a half times the size of Texas, with 93 million people and every type of terrain imaginable in a temperate climate, including mountains. Rings of them, wall after wall of them, as forbidding as anything found in Europe or North America, and a lot more of them.

Not to mention that Iran, literally the land of the Aryans, is heir to the great Persian civilizations of antiquity, and hadn’t launched a war of aggression against anyone since Nader Shah invaded India in 1739, crushed the Mughal army with new swivel guns and superior tactics, sacked Delhi, massacred at least 20,000 of its residents, and took the Peacock Throne back to Iran. (Below: the zamburak swivel gun, which could be mounted on the saddle horns horses or camels.)

Clever, isn’t it? It was a way to efficiently bring superior firepower to the battle quickly in a manner for which the enemy was unprepared, similar to how Napoleon used his artillery almost a century later. Nader Shah is often called “the Persian Napoleon,” but since ol’ Nader came first, Iranians are justified if they call Napoleon “the French Nader.”

That was also almost 200 years ago. Since then, Iranian governments mainly concentrated on maintaining some sort of sovereignty while not provoking various empires into a straight up occupation, until the US Empire turned it into a vassal state under Reza Pahlavi in 1953.

The Iranian Revolution ended that in 1979, and Americans and Israelis have been trying to figure out a way to return the country to vassal state status ever since.

The American military figured, correctly, that this could never be accomplished by a military invasion for all of the very good reasons mentioned above. The Israelis figured the same thing, but they don’t care whether or not Iran is a vassal state of the Empire; they just want it wrecked like Libya so it’s no threat to them.

Benjamin Netanyahu has been openly calling for an American war on Iran for over 40 years. He finally got one, thanks to a bloviating billionaire megalomaniac who takes bribes and likes to rape little girls, but doesn’t want the rest of us to learn all the salacious details of his idea of fun.

Netanyahu got his war because AIPAC has successfully bribed and/or blackmailed most of Congress. He got the war because Miriam Adelson made sure all of Trump’s Cabinet picks were dedicated Zionists. And he got the war because our own corrupt capitalist system opened the doors of influence to another evil dream of ethnic supremacy.

Ultimately, Netanyahu got the United States into this economically catastrophic and militarily unwinnable war because the very existence of Israel was always utterly insane and could only end in a maelstrom of madness. That maelstrom began on October 7, 2023, and when it ends the State of Israel as we know it will no longer exist.

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Neither will the Trump Administration. In fact, it will disappear before the genocidal apartheid state does.

So here we are. Aircraft are shot down, carrier task forces furtively stay out of effective missile range, generals tell Trump the war cannot be won and are fired for their honesty, the dollar is being replaced by the yuan as the global reserve currency, the Gulf vassal sheikdoms crumble, Israel is being wrecked in exactly the same way it wished to wreck Iran, and American troops are on their way to learn the lessons of Gallipoli and Dien Bien Phu all over again.

Lovecraft placed his Mountains of Madness in Antarctica, and his evil Elder Gods in another dimension, but their true homeland is to be found in the minds of all human beings who think they are inherently superior to others and therefore have the right to rule, displace, or kill them.

The mad dreams of both Greater Israel and permanent American global hegemony are battering themselves to pieces against the mountains of a nation that has survived in one form or the other for 3000 years.

Iran won’t break. Israel will break. The US Empire will break. As Americans, our task must be to finish breaking our Empire so that maybe, finally, we can have a real republic that thrives on trade and creativity instead of wars and delusions of superiority.

Let’s make America peaceful for once, and if that means abandoning the Israelis or anyone else dependent on the Empire to their fate, so be it.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

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