At The Mountains of Madness and Empire
where dreams of glory go to die
The Mad Emperor of the US Empire went on live television the other night and did the Dementia Dance. We saw this before during the four long, increasingly irrational and hysterical years of the Biden Administration. Trump just hasn’t deteriorated to slurring. Yet.
We all know the drill. The President of the United States stands there and repeats one favorite trope after the other, in no particular order. All his old one-liners, jumbled up and spun in contradictory directions because the mind of the speaker is out to pasture, or maybe reminiscing about a rich pedophile’s hideaway.
Donald Trump is not in charge. He’s a trapped and scared old man, unable to think as well as he could just a few years ago, trying to convince himself that if he can only find some way to score a “win,” he can get out of this without oligarchs far more powerful than he calling for his head.
The problem is, he is trapped by people who have the goods on him and they are even more insane than he. These people are called Zionists, and they are utterly mad, driven by an insanely irrational ideology based on a combination of the absolute worst of Bronze Age mythology and 19th Century colonial delusions of ethnic supremacy, funded by lucky sociopaths, and protected by perhaps the most insidious and perverse web of corruption in human history.
These Ashkenazi mirror images of the Nazis persuaded Donald Trump to do what no other American president—or in Biden’s case, the BS Team of Blinken & Sullivan—were willing to do. They got him to attack Iran, which they have seen as their greatest existential threat since the Iranian Revolution of 1979.
There were good, solid reasons for that old imperial American reluctance. Iran is about two and a half times the size of Texas, with 93 million people and every type of terrain imaginable in a temperate climate, including mountains. Rings of them, wall after wall of them, as forbidding as anything found in Europe or North America, and a lot more of them.
Not to mention that Iran, literally the land of the Aryans, is heir to the great Persian civilizations of antiquity, and hadn’t launched a war of aggression against anyone since Nader Shah invaded India in 1739, crushed the Mughal army with new swivel guns and superior tactics, sacked Delhi, massacred at least 20,000 of its residents, and took the Peacock Throne back to Iran. (Below: the zamburak swivel gun, which could be mounted on the saddle horns horses or camels.)
Clever, isn’t it? It was a way to efficiently bring superior firepower to the battle quickly in a manner for which the enemy was unprepared, similar to how Napoleon used his artillery almost a century later. Nader Shah is often called “the Persian Napoleon,” but since ol’ Nader came first, Iranians are justified if they call Napoleon “the French Nader.”
That was also almost 200 years ago. Since then, Iranian governments mainly concentrated on maintaining some sort of sovereignty while not provoking various empires into a straight up occupation, until the US Empire turned it into a vassal state under Reza Pahlavi in 1953.
The Iranian Revolution ended that in 1979, and Americans and Israelis have been trying to figure out a way to return the country to vassal state status ever since.
The American military figured, correctly, that this could never be accomplished by a military invasion for all of the very good reasons mentioned above. The Israelis figured the same thing, but they don’t care whether or not Iran is a vassal state of the Empire; they just want it wrecked like Libya so it’s no threat to them.
Benjamin Netanyahu has been openly calling for an American war on Iran for over 40 years. He finally got one, thanks to a bloviating billionaire megalomaniac who takes bribes and likes to rape little girls, but doesn’t want the rest of us to learn all the salacious details of his idea of fun.
Netanyahu got his war because AIPAC has successfully bribed and/or blackmailed most of Congress. He got the war because Miriam Adelson made sure all of Trump’s Cabinet picks were dedicated Zionists. And he got the war because our own corrupt capitalist system opened the doors of influence to another evil dream of ethnic supremacy.
Ultimately, Netanyahu got the United States into this economically catastrophic and militarily unwinnable war because the very existence of Israel was always utterly insane and could only end in a maelstrom of madness. That maelstrom began on October 7, 2023, and when it ends the State of Israel as we know it will no longer exist.
Neither will the Trump Administration. In fact, it will disappear before the genocidal apartheid state does.
So here we are. Aircraft are shot down, carrier task forces furtively stay out of effective missile range, generals tell Trump the war cannot be won and are fired for their honesty, the dollar is being replaced by the yuan as the global reserve currency, the Gulf vassal sheikdoms crumble, Israel is being wrecked in exactly the same way it wished to wreck Iran, and American troops are on their way to learn the lessons of Gallipoli and Dien Bien Phu all over again.
Lovecraft placed his Mountains of Madness in Antarctica, and his evil Elder Gods in another dimension, but their true homeland is to be found in the minds of all human beings who think they are inherently superior to others and therefore have the right to rule, displace, or kill them.
The mad dreams of both Greater Israel and permanent American global hegemony are battering themselves to pieces against the mountains of a nation that has survived in one form or the other for 3000 years.
Iran won’t break. Israel will break. The US Empire will break. As Americans, our task must be to finish breaking our Empire so that maybe, finally, we can have a real republic that thrives on trade and creativity instead of wars and delusions of superiority.
Let’s make America peaceful for once, and if that means abandoning the Israelis or anyone else dependent on the Empire to their fate, so be it.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
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Who could have known that Iran will be the final battleground between "good" and "evil"? This is where humanity must separate the wheat from the chaff. The projection of the depraved west to denominate Iran as evil is quickly crumbling. For more and more people to see - that zionism is a cancer to humanity. It resembles a rabid and delusional dog unleashing its horrors to its last breath. Zionists are professional liars, supremacists and eugenicists - dreaming of a world that can only be described as the hell scape Hieronymus Bosch had depicted in clarity.
For the world, for humanity to not only survive, but to leave the barbary and depravity of fascism behind, the epstein class/zionism must be ended. Its members brought before a tribunal and publicly executed. There is no chance to change the minds of zionists. Gaza has shown the world how deep the control of depravity over reason and love reaches.
As someone at the last stretch of life, the wellbeing of future generations is of greatest concern to me. Righteousness must be reinstated. Justice must be cleansed from corruption. Politics and government must be scrubbed of the unadulterated influence of the epstein cult. Lobbying and its enabling "citizens united" ruling must be outlawed and repealed.
If Americans are unable to prevent the descend into a zionist created hell, they will only have themselves to blame.
No matter how impossible the task may seem, it's worth trying!
I don't believe in sugarcoating things. It's true, things don't look good. But I don't believe our fate is predetermined.
We must resolutely resist the tyranny of the ruling class—aka the Epstein class.
They rely on us either ignoring the terrifying reality we live in or succumbing to resignation.
We desperately need a major awakening!
People must overcome their fear of the truth.
The situation is incredibly serious, and it will likely get much worse in the coming months.
If we do nothing, our children, if they even exist anymore, will have no way to defend themselves against these inhuman tyrants.
Doing nothing would be both immoral and foolish.
No matter how impossible the task may seem, it's worth trying.
One indication that the situation isn't hopeless is that the ruling class is still trying to indoctrinate us, distract us, lie to us, and incite us against each other.
They wouldn't need to do this if they already had us completely under their control, and it shows that they fear a revolution of humanity.
But we can't afford to waste any more time.