I’ve been asking myself that question for some time now, because liberal friends of mine have been reminding me of Jehovah’s Witnesses. I found a ten-part list compiled by a couple of former Mormons which makes sense to me, and I will now apply that standard to Democrats, in order.

The leader is the ultimate authority

If you’re not allowed to criticize your leader, even if the criticism is true, you’re probably in a cult.

I can hear the reaction of Democratic partisans now, saying this applies to Trump supporters and Republicans, not them. They have a point, in that Democrats have no permanent leader, but they do have different leaders in different years who they they regard as above criticism. I’ll focus on just one, Barack Obama.

I remember multiple cartoons and columns based on the theme, I got this, including a cartoon of Obama with dark sunglasses and an automatic weapon, such as an assassin would carry, in celebration of the death of Osama bin Laden. When leftists objected to granting the President too much personal power, such as when Drone Tuesdays became public, Democratic loyalists responded with I trust my President, and blithely dismissed those warnings. The same applied when Obama destroyed Libya, and when he declared Edward Snowden guilty of treason on national television.

For four years, Donald Trump used many of those same powers to advance his agenda, such as it was and what there was of it, that Democrats had rejoiced to see Obama use.

Nonetheless, it was often said that one could not be a good Democrat and criticize the Holy O as that only helped the evil Republicans, so I have to say this first condition of cultism at least partially applies to them.

The group suppresses skepticism

If you’re only allowed to study your organization through approved sources, you’re probably in a cult.

Democrats clearly fit this description. For example, the comedian and political commentator Jimmy Dore was damned for having a Bugaloo Boy on his show once, and that condemned anything else he brought forward for all time in their eyes. Despite the fact he took the first Covid vaccine himself and recommended it, despite the fact he quoted such sources as the World Health Organization and the New England Journal of Medicine, nothing he says can be given any credence whatsoever.

A Democrat friend of mine bragged that he paid for the New York Times and Bezos Post delivered each morning into his email inbox, and told me I was either a Trumper or a traitor for even viewing such sources as RT or Breaking Points, the latter because one of the co-hosts is a self-described conservative. No questioning of those “reliable sources” is permitted until they themselves change their story, in which case they are only reporting on the “facts” as they learn more.

The group delegitimizes former members

If you can’t think of a legitimate reason for leaving your group, you’re probably in a cult.

I’m a former Democrat. I Demexited back in 1996 and voted for Nader then and again in 2000. Anyone who also did that and goes online and says so on any predominantly liberal or Democratic site knows that I am somehow personally responsible for electing George W. Bush, and quite possible am a traitor, according to many Democratic partisans. Therefore anything I say his suspect, unless of course it fits their narrative of the day.

The group is paranoid about the outside world

If your group insists the end of the world is near, you’re probably in a cult.

Democrats don’t say the end of the world is near, but they have been prating about the impending destruction of our democracy by Trump and his supporters for five years now. All of the hysteria they promote surrounding the events of 1/6/2021 are a glaring case in point. Anyone who expresses any empathy at all for those people’s frustrations is a Fascist or a traitor or a deluded fool, and usually a morally reprehensible person. If one points out the fact that there were FBI agents in the crowd urging them to storm the Capitol, one is damned, insulted, and dismissed. Democrats certainly fall into this category.

The group relies on shame cycles

If you need your group in order to feel worthy, loved, or sufficient, you’re probably in a cult.

This is obvious in any political social media forum. Those who disagree are to be censored or expelled, and the constant admiration and love expressed for Democratic politicians is frankly nauseating. And the gods help anyone who urges people not to vote for or send money to Democrats! The attempts at shaming are nonstop.

The leader is above the law

If you’re held to a different moral standard, specifically in regard to sex, you’re probably in a cult.

I’m going to give the Democrats a pass on this one. I don’t think it really applies, especially the sex part. If you disagree, I’m certainly willing to listen to you.

7. The group uses “thought reform” methods

If your serious questions are answered with cliches, you’re probably in a cult.

This one definitely fits. Point out that we need Medicare for All in a pandemic, and the response from Democrats is that we live in the world we live in, and have to operate within current parameters and limitations. The suggestion that their politicians had the chance to change something for the better and chose not to is met with derision.

The group is elitist

If your group is the solution for all the world’s problems, you’re probably in a cult.

If only people would keep voting for Democrats, everything would be OK if we just gave them enough time to clean up Republican messes and fix things. Democrats also trust elitists sources, and Democrats who went to prestigious private universities cannot be questioned by anyone who didn’t. Democrats are absolutely elitist. Witness Jen Psaki at any press conference when even medium-hard questions are asked.

9. There is no financial transparency

If you’re not allowed to know what the group does with their money, you’re probably in a cult.

Technically, this doesn’t really apply, but where Democrats get their money from cannot be questioned. It’s necessary to compete with Republicans, and that’s all the justification they need.

The group performs secret rites

If there are secret teachings or ceremonies you didn’t discover until after you joined, you’re probably in a cult.

At first glance, this doesn’t apply. But if one considers secret meetings between Democratic politicians and wealthy donors, it does. So it kinda sorta applies, in a way.

So let’s add them up. Democrats fully meet 6 out of 10 conditions of being a cult by these standards, and partially fit 3 more. They may not technically be a cult if all 10 are required, but they are certainly leaning strongly in that direction. Much the same can be said about Republicans as well, but as my mama used to say, two wrongs don’t make a right and the pot calling the kettle black should definitely be ridiculed.

All of you former Democrats out there, you are not alone, and you should rejoice that you left a cultish group of people.

Thank you for reading. Good night, and good luck.