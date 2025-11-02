Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

User's avatar
John Turcot's avatar
John Turcot
11h

How about Wow! ?

Loved it! So relevant to the present.

I was born in Quebec, Montreal. Never could follow social rules and ended up failing school at every level , then later quit or was fired from jobs , never lasting at servitude for more than one year.

Then, in the middle of the time between which I quit school and jobs, ( between 16 & 26, ), the government of Quebec had to subsidize municipal coffers in many rural communities, one of which Eason a Laurentian Lake where I regularly escaped from the oppression I felt working for the Bosses.

The Giv made the decision to divvy properties along a few lakes to help tax revenues subsidize municipalities instead of gov coffers. I was there at the right time and the right place, and given, yes given, a piece of lakefront land on which I could build a home.

I was 19, undeserving according to social mores, but never looked back from then on to live my life according to what I felt was a just condition for everyone. I did not step into a bank until I was 43, when the Empire finally got to me for heading to Western Canada.

There’s a lot more to the story but if interested, please do let me know. Loved your narratives and stories in your email.

Thank you,

Jean Turcot. ( John )

1 reply by Ohio Barbarian
MissAnneThrope's avatar
MissAnneThrope
13h

I really appreciate these small historical vignettes, OB. These stories weave some of my own ancestry, full of fierce grit, and a deep distrust, if not hatred, of authority. I used to call myself "rebel without a clue," because it was visceral more than understood. For decades now, it's both. And I honor it. Thanks for your scribblings!

