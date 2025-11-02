I’m a French settler along the St. Lawrence near Trois-Rivieres. It’s 1658 and my 20 years of indentured servitude to some Comte I’ve never seen are finally over, and I own my own land now. Next year, my son will take a bateaux west to trade brandy and tools for fur. Free at last!

Au diable l’aristocratie! (To the Devil with the aristocracy!)

My great-grandpa brought this land into our family, and I fought for it with Montcalm, but he’s dead and I’ll be damned before I live under the English. So it’s up the St. Lawrence to the Great Lakes and down the Mississippi to places with names like Kaskaskia, Ste. Genevieve, and Arkansas Post for us.

The French Crown could not be trusted. The British Crown cannot be trusted. The Americans cannot be trusted. Fortunately, it’s a big continent.

I’m the French-Canadian emigre’s son, and see a chance to kill a few English a few years later, so I join Henry Knox and take the cannon from Ticonderoga to Washington on the heights outside Boston. And all this talk of liberty is really inspiring. All the way to Yorktown I go.

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal…

I’m a farmer in Alabama on land which used to be Creek. My money was in a bank, but the bank collapsed because my hero who gave me this land, Andrew Jackson, closed the Bank of the United States and the currency devalued and now another bank is going to take my land in this year of Our Lord 1838. So I pile the family into the wagon, carve GTT on the door, and move to Texas to settle on land the Comanche claim as their own.



Banking establishments are more dangerous than standing armies.

I’m a Missourian who rode with the Red Legs against Quantrill and could have been one of the bad guys in The Outlaw Josie Wales. Now the war’s over, there’s money to be made, I somehow have all of these repeating rifles, and here’s this guy named Crazy Horse willing to buy them from me. Of course I made the deal! How was I to know that idiot Custer would ride right into a trap? Quantrill never would have been so stupid.

Business is business. Stupidity is the only universal capital crime.

I’m a Confederate veteran whose ancestors founded Arkansas Post and did rather well. Some in the family even owned slaves. As a very young man I answered the call of my family and state, fought at Pea Ridge and surrendered with Pemberton at Vicksburg, married the daughter of a dead plantation owner and moved to Pine Bluff. Now it’s 1874, there’s been another market crash, and I’ve lost everything and have to move west again. I can get land northwest of Fort Worth. OK, so there might be Comanche around, but I’ve faced Ulysses S. Grant, FFS, and the bankers are even worse than he. Nothing personal, Comanche, and I’m sick of war, but here we come.



Who is less moral? The soldier or settler, or the aristocrats and bankers who require him to be a soldier or a settler if his family is to live? How did this happen? What happened to all men are created equal?

I’m that soldier’s son in a Sundowner town who does whatever it takes to make sure my family has a roof over their heads, food on the table and shoes on their feet. I work in a general store. I dig ditches. I do whatever I damned well have to do. I might even shelter Bonnie and Clyde and get some bank money thrown my way. I read Marx and figured out the answer to daddy’s question, and I ain’t votin’ for no rich New York Yankee in 1932, Depression or not, and I don’t care what the neighbors think. Why should I? They won’t take down that sign at the edge of town.

Socialism or barbarism.

I was born colored in eastern Tennessee, but mama always said I could pass, and in 1917 I did, right into the Army and over to France, and I stayed white when I got out, too. When one of my descendants discovers me while tracing her family tree, she will not dare look for my ancestors, but her son will discover a living distant cousin in Cameroon.

Racism is idiocy.

I’m the Commie’s daughter, a suffragette, a flapper, and I wouldn’t trust any man to run a country or a political movement, much less me! I’m as smart as any man, and I’ll swim the waters of Capital, live well on my own terms, and cheer on the Revolution unless some fool man tells me I can’t dance.

There’s an oil man behind every war America fights.

Such are the lessons my ancestors learned, such were the material worlds in which they lived.

Is it any wonder I have little trust or faith in any hierarchy or government?

Yet, never in the history of humanity has an anarchistic society ever prevailed against an hierarchical and organized one determined to conquer it, and perhaps the best historical example of this fact is the European conquest and settlement of the Americas. My ancestors lived that.

No anarchist revolution has ever succeeded for very long, either. Some hierarchy, some authority, is necessary or somebody else is going to come along and impose their idea of it on the anarchists. It sucks, but that’s the way it has always been.

My family’s now known for at least three generations that capitalism causes all sorts of grief, that we really should find something better, and the only way to do that is through organization, solidarity, and hard work, so that makes me a socialist, albeit a somewhat reluctant one.

Reluctance is nothing new in my family stories. I’m sure most of them felt reluctant to do what they had to do so that their families could survive, and so their children would have a chance at a better life than their own. For the most part, they succeeded, and I would be a fool not to honor that.

Therefore I will support socialism, in spite of the fact that the closer the revolution comes to happening and succeeding, the more power-mad freaks it will attract. That’s just how human history rolls.

Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.

Clearly, a revolution can only succeed—and by succeed I mean permanently end the old order—only when the revolutionary forces are organized. That vanguard of the Revolution Marx and Lenin talk about is as necessary for revolutionary success as any fervently held ideal.

HOWEVER, just because one is part of the vanguard of the Revolution does not mean that one should be Big Kahune for Life, and if I can’t dance or speak my mind or pray to whichever weird god I choose, or not, then to hell with your revolution.

And that is the way any Second American Revolution will be—cantankerous, distrustful of authority for good reason, determined to bring down the old order once and for all and if that means taking orders, for a time, so be it, but don’t start feeling entitled to your necessary authority.

For if you do, regardless of your ideology and intentions, you become as corrupted by power as those you replaced, and there will be trouble. It must be so. It should be so.

My ancestors have spoken, and I know their strength must flow to me when I need it, for otherwise their existence would have no meaning. That particular piece of family wisdom may come from Africa, but it’s American now.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

