My favorite movie reviewer is a fellow on You Tube going by the name of The Critical Drinker, a Scot with a sense of humor so dry it requires constant lubrication by alcohol. Besides, if there’s anything to Ancestry DNA he’s one of my distant cousins.

Anyway, he put a lot of thought into his dialogue in an effort to define “Woke” as applied to film. Ludwig Wittgenstein, in both the Blue and Brown Books and Philosophical Investigations, taught me that the meaning of a word depends on how it is used.

The Drinker comes close to applying that method and concludes that “Woke” as used regarding film means when a film is more about advancing a particular message and pounding it home at every opportunity, rather than telling a good story with some real meaning, and letting the viewers make up their own minds about the point.

And, as usual, there’s a lot of humor mixed in. I’d love to see what you think.