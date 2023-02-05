I saw this video the other day, and quickly realized Jimmy Dore had the wrong headline. A “California” judge implies it’s just a state judge, but this was a Federal Judge, one William Shubb. Since this is the first decision in federal court on what things like “scientific consensus” and “misinformation,” it is now the law of the land in ALL of these United States.

In short, those terms have no legal meaning and are impossible to enforce without flagrantly breaking the First Amendment.

Now, I may be just a law school dropout, but I’m pretty sure that means that no government agency can censor the speech of anyone by describing what they say as misinformation because the term has no technical meaning whatsoever, at least when it comes to telling doctors how to do their jobs. It is a matter of very much disputed scientific opinion, and as such is a matter that no court should define, much less enforce.

For Jimmy Dore, it means that if YouTube takes down his channel for spreading Covid misinformation, then he can sue them in federal court and win. After all, he now has a Federal precedent on his side.

This decision may well accelerate the dismantling of the authoritarian Covid mandates everywhere in the country they remain, so I think it important to bring to your attention. I haven’t read it yet, but I will, because I’m not going to take the word of some credentialed Big Pharma hack on NPR or any other oligarchical news source on what it means. I’m quite capable of understanding court opinions, thank you very much.

Anyway, here’s the video. It’s less than ten minutes, and well worth your time IMHO.