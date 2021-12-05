Before I make any commentaries, I’ll tell you where I’m coming from. I’m a descendant of French, Scottish, Scotch-Irish, and English settlers who came to Quebec, Virginia, and North Carolina in the 1600s. One of my French-Canadian ancestors served in George Washington’s Continental Army. Eventually, they ended up in Texas, where some of them fought Comanches.

I’m descended from French Canadians who were among the first European-descended settlers in Arkansas. My ancestral families have been traders, farmers, Confederate draftees, Missouri Redlegs, gunrunners, Communists, doctors, and liberators of Nazi concentration camps.

I refuse to be ashamed of any of them. I think it’s foolish to judge people of the past by anything but the standards of their own time because of one does that, one can never understand history and then one will not learn from it. My ancestors were neither heroes nor villains, just people doing what they did to survive and sometimes thrive in their own times.

As a historian and a student of how and why societies change, I am an unabashed Marxist. All of history is in fact driven by the relationships between the different socioeconomic classes of any human society. I love history. As one of my history professors long ago and far away once said, “History is so rich, who needs fiction?”

There is more to history than class analysis, and a lot of it is downright entertaining, but when it comes to analysis of change I find the Marxist approach the most thorough.

Politically, I’m a socialist. By socialism, I mean the same thing the greatest living American economist, IMHO, Richard Wolff, means. He wrote a short book called Democracy at Work: A Cure for Capitalism. It’s a short book. If you really want to learn more, read it.

You’ll see me talk about capitalism a lot. Very basically, capitalism is the economic system where the only driving motive is more profits soonest. Capitalist organizations are run by very small groups of people, who determine what will be produced or what service provided or whether or not the business should even continue to exist, but its profits are in fact produced by employees, who have absolutely no say in any of the decisions that are made in a purely capitalist business.

In a socialist system, it would be the employees collectively making the decisions, and determining who the supervisors and managers, when any are needed, will be. It is literally democracy in the workplace.

Lenin and Trotsky both wanted this to happen in Russia, but it never did. Lenin himself once said that the Revolution had made a great accomplishment in transferring ownership of the means of production from private capitalists to the State, but the journey was only halfway there.

Stalin made sure the Soviet Union never got there. They never moved past state capitalism, and ultimately only a very few people were making all the decisions for hundreds of millions.

In short, socialism as I mean it has never been implemented on a national scale. The closest Americans have seen to it are worker-owned co-ops, which are most likely the first thing a newly socialist government would encourage and assist.

On social issues, I’m pretty much a social libertarian. Religiously, I am something of a Zen agnostic Norse pagan. This means I won’t talk about what I cannot demonstrate to anyone else.

On a personal note, I live with my wife and two of my stepchildren in a house in Euclid, Ohio. I love the Cleveland area and Ohio in general. I work from home now, and hopefully will be able to retire in a couple of years.

Meanwhile, from time to time I will comment on political and social happenings here. First up will be a post on the Covid pandemic and a critique on using panic to advance authoritarianism.

Thanks for reading. Good day, and good luck.