Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

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Michael P Peck's avatar
Michael P Peck
18m

Ridiculous for Psaki to remark that "did not go the way Schlapp intended". Why would he bring up impeachment, because it's just SO PREPOSTEROUS WHEN EVERYTHING IS GOING SO GREAT?!! So fabulous! Would Trump invite sex questions at a farmer conference if he were not riding high and coasting along? Or obsess repeatedly on pens and sharpies?

I suppose the White House, probably Karoline Leavitt, or maybe Stephen Miller, plumb forgot to implore Schlapp, "WHATEVER YOU DO, DON'T SAY IMPEACHMENT!"

No, that's not how it happened. Schlapp and his guy and galplals are having a laugh, because everybody knows the whole country wants Trump gone even though there's not a darn thing that can be done about it AND ONLY CPAC CAN ENJOY THAT!

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jacob silverman's avatar
jacob silverman
42m

A quite interesting opening here by OB, which I am going to use as the basis for my upcoming post, in about four hours time (after I finish up my current postings). This was the second time I had heard about that strange 'event' at the All-American Conservative Political (action committee? just guessing)

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