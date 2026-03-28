The 2026 CPAC(Conservative Political Action Committee) conference, has opened in the Way of the Laughing Buddha. Such inspiration to accurately portray where most Americans really are politically has seldom been seen in our history, so it is appropriate that this happened during this tumultuous 250th Year of our pretend Republic.

This year’s conference opened with the very Republican-looking host asking his conservative Republican audience, Trump voters one and all, if they supported the impeachment of Donald Trump, and hilarity ensued because material reality.

The following clip is from Multiple Schlerosis Now, formerly MSNBC, with host Jen Psaki. Because I really do value your 8th Amendment rights, I skipped her tortuously smug opening monologue and began the video where the conference, and the hilarity, does at the 2:25 mark.

If you can stand maybe a minute of Psaki, then there’s a clip of Steve Bannon seemingly talking to an empty room and looking…confused? No, he’s not stupid. I think that’s more like resignation.

The MAGA base wants Trump to be impeached and removed from office. Let that sink in. It means this cartoon is the near future of the Trump Administration, not the distant.

Seriously, these people at the conference really do want to make America mostly great, as in a great place for most of us to live, but things have deteriorated so much that I bet most of them are willing to compromise and make it a great place for all of us to live in.

I know. It’s hard, and not just for the betrayed Trump voters.

You have to check some cherished illusions at the door to the way of doing that, illusions like a shared race or gender or religious or sexual preference makes your group intrinsically better than any other group, and to start asking why the people making the decisions which are fucking up your life are doing so and then scratching your head and asking “What is to be done?,” but that’s where we’re at now.

Don’t enjoy that schadenfreude too much, Democrats. The same applies to you.

Both the Republican and Democratic bases are asking themselves that question right now, and neither Trump nor the Chuck Schumers and Gavin Newsomes of the other wing of the Epstein Party are going to like their collective answers.

The sea change comes. Finally, slowly, remorselessly, it comes.

Thank you for reading, enjoy that video, good day or night, and good luck.

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