Substack emailed me last week that I have over 100 subscribers now, and I want to thank you all.

I had intended to post more, but the last couple of years have been very bad ones for me. In addition to all the other things going on that have no doubt impacted you as much or more than they did me, my 30-something daughter died of an opioid overdose in late 2021.

She had serious mental health issues that were not helped by a medical system neither she nor I could afford, a minimal social safety net, and doctors who charged Medicaid for opioid prescriptions that were subsequently discontinued. Like so many others, it looks like she turned to heroin, with the common end to such an addiction.

I earnestly hope that none of you will ever know how I feel about that. Losing a child, adult child or not, is definitely the worst thing that can ever happen to a parent. The only “good” thing about the experience is that it focused my attention even more strongly on the sick system that allowed my daughter to die because treating her wasn’t profitable enough.

Even now, I can be overwhelmed by waves of grief, anger and sadness that can strike without warning. I know it’s normal. I know it fades over time and the limbic system waves become less frequent. I know it still sucks, but that I can live with it, thanks in large part to the support of my wife, without whom I may have done something…let’s just say rash.

Enough of that. For all intents and purposes it’s done. I will complete the series on how the American kleptocracy has tried, and is still trying, dominate the entire world with its criminal capitalist system. I will write about the authoritarian-libertarian divide that became so visible with the Covid mandates, who supported them, who opposed them, and why socialists must support the libertarian/anarchist side in order to take power in the United States.

That will no doubt delight anarchists and upset some authoritarian communists of whom I am very fond, but I welcome their critiques in advance. After all, I am an American descended from an artilleryman in the Continental Army who fought for the Bill of Rights long before it was a thing.

Free speech works both ways or not at all.

Thank you for reading, subscribing, contributing, and maybe even for sending me a buck or two if you think my work deserves it.