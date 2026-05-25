Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

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An American Writer & Essayist's avatar
An American Writer & Essayist
15h

What a good tale. Nicely 👍 told. If you don’t mind me asking, what exactly is your belief on economics? You’re not a fan of of modern Capitalism and the corporate world, I got that. Neither am I, though I still have an affinity for smallscale private property and markets in general. So, are you in favor of a nordic model mixed-market economy? Workplace democracy? Total collectivization? Or something in between?

I would say I’m a fan of Distributism for the local and Semi-Nationalization/Guildism for larger companies.

Happy Memorial Day! 🫡🇺🇸

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MissAnneThrope's avatar
MissAnneThrope
11h

It's lovely that you know all this ancestral lore. Truly. Thanks for sharing. And I don't think shame of what was is helpful. Having knowledge of what happened; understanding the context (which I contend is everything, or almost); and working towards preventing such things in your time is healthier for all of humanity, imho. Honoring your ancestors for playing the role into which they found themselves is nor shameful. I think the Bhagvad Gita has something to say about playing the role as best you can. 😉

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