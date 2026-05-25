It’s Memorial Day, and I’m going to tell you a story of a man who served in the very first United States Army, and he so happens to be a direct ancestor of mine.

His name was Francois. He was born in Trois Rivieres, Quebec, New France, around 1755. His father was a soldier in the Canadian Artillery serving under the Marquis de Montcalm. Remember The Last of the Mohicans, with Daniel Day Lewis? Well, my ancestor was in a white French uniform firing cannon at Fort William Henry.

He was there when the British surrendered. He was there to watch them surrender the fort to Montcalm and then march off to be ambushed by Huron and other Native Americans allied to the French.

After France lost the war, and Quebec became part of the British Empire, my French Canadian family decided it didn’t want any part of British rule, so they moved. To Ste. Genevieve, Illinois.

That’s where Francois finished growing up. His father was an artilleryman, and he taught Francois how to handle a cannon. Brought up to hate the British, when the American Revolution broke out, Francois hurried east to join the American rebels, and he had a needed skill.

Somehow, I don’t know just how, he hooked up with Henry Knox in 1775(Knox, later the first Secretary of War, was in command of George Washington’s artillery), may have been involved in transporting Fort Ticonderoga’s cannon to Boston, but definitely joined the Continental Army there to force the British out of the city in March, 1776. (Below: George Washington watching the British evacuate Boston)

Old Francois saw it all. White Plains, Trenton, Princeton, Germantown, Brandywine, Monmouth, a trip back to near where he grew up with Meriwether Lewis at Kaskaskia…Yorktown. And he survived the whole war without a scratch, the lucky bastard.

Francois stayed in the United States Army after the war, married, and was obviously fertile or else I wouldn’t be writing this. He was a good enough artilleryman to be given difficult assignments, but his last was impossible.

Francois was an artillery officer for General Arthur St. Clair, friend of George Washington, arrogant nincompoop, and the commander who led the US Army to its worst proportional defeat in history.

At the Battle of the Wabash, on November 4, 1791, only 24 out of 1000 American soldiers survived a brilliantly planned ambush by Chief Little Turtle of the Miami, and Francois was not one of them. He no doubt died by his precious cannon.

I do not know what kind of man Francois was. He had several children. He had one, and only one, wife. His grandmother was probably Native American, but I don’t know for sure. He was apparently respected by the country whose cause he made his own, and he left his children in a better state than his father had left him.

Is that not the very definition of the American Dream? To see one’s children do better than oneself? It’s not only the American Dream, of course; it’s humanity’s dream, at least normal humanity’s dream. And throughout history, it often comes at the expense of other people’s dreams.

The fact that the realization of Francois’ American Dream necessarily meant that the dreams of Native Americans had to be dashed does not escape me. Yes, I’m supposed to be ashamed of him now. He was one of the Burners of Villages, a man who would not hesitate to fire his cannon on a defenseless village if ordered to do so, but I’m not ashamed of him.

I’m proud of him. He was courageous. He did the best he thought he could do for his family at the time. His death was caused by one man’s stupidity and another’s intelligence, but he died well. Call me barbarian, but that’s important to me. It was also important to the people who killed him.

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Indigenous Americans taught me to honor my own ancestors as they do theirs, to draw on their strengths and to learn from their mistakes so that I will neither shame them nor abase myself. The past is the past. What happened happened.

All we can do now is the best that we can do now.

But the blood of Revolution still flows through my veins, and I really wish I could meet Chief Little Turtle and smoke a pipe with him. And with great-grandpa Francois as well. They both could teach me so much.

Well, that will never happen. Nonetheless, I’m proud to have both of those men, and the women who stood by them and made them what they were, in my family history.

Happy Memorial Day.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

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