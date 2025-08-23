Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevan Hudson's avatar
Kevan Hudson
1d

Thanks.

Our allies on many issues are everywhere. I remember in the late 1990s and early 2000s as a Green working with socialists, anti tax conservatives, Christians and others on electoral reform in British Columbia.

Unity not division.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
13h

Glad to hear those in Trumpland are waking up at last. Now, to get the neoliberal Biden/Obama lovers to do the same.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ohio Barbarian
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ohio Barbarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture