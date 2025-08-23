I tried before to post a favorite video of the week, but there were always so many I liked that I could not make up my mind and ended up posting nothing, so I decided I’d post two to four with a common theme instead.

This week, I want to take a look at the sea change happening in the populist American right, which voted for Donald Trump just over 9 months ago.

I recently discovered Liberty Vault(LV), and while I can’t even find the guy’s name I know that his is the face of Israel’s doom. A white guy from Wisconsin—complete with Packers cap and lumberjack shirt here, obviously a native Midwesterner and proud of his library—who has completely turned on Trump and Israel.

In this first video, he comments on Candace Owens, a Black conservative Christian woman, as she explains why she has rejected Trump, and why it was her basic humanity that made her do it as she learned what Zionism truly is.

would approve of how Owens changed her mind just because of her basic human decency. As for the LV guy, he sounds a lot like a Marxist in his analysis of Israel.

I think I’ll just stick to Liberty Vault this week. Here’s an incredibly important development—Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene went on Megyn Kelly’s show—yes, the one developed in Rupert Murdoch’s labs—and said Israel is committing a genocide, that America should end all aid to Israel immediately, and that “America is a sinking ship” because our kids cannot hope to live as well as their parents did.

Both MTG and, especially, Megyn Kelly, get quite a few facts wrong, and the Liberty Vault dude catches it every time. For those of you who are familiar with them, he covers these videos very much like

And here he is nodding right along with Glenn Greenwald in much the same manner as I did when I first saw this video describing how Israel lies about civilian casualties:

For those of us on the “dissident left,” as the LV dude calls us in order not to confuse us with liberals or Democrats(I appreciate that), who were once Democrats, gave Democrat candidates the benefit of the doubt years ago, or who first enthusiastically supported Barack Obama and then Bernie Sanders, this moment calls for some empathy on our part.

We were betrayed, too.

These people on the populist right aren’t evil; they just want better lives for their own families, and part of that desire has led them to anti-imperialism. They are undergoing a lot of cognitive dissonance right now, not to mention humiliation.

Let’s face it, for those of us with any kind of an ego, admitting that some con artist suckered us hook, line and sinker is always embarrassing, and admitting that one group of people has been doing it to you for years is positively humiliating.

But, once one has gone through that process, there is a wonderful feeling of liberation because it’s real.

I’ll close by saying to those of you on the populist right who haven’t heard of Liberty Vault, you ought to give the cheesehead a follow. Those of you on the socialist and anarchist left, if you’re looking for revolutionary allies, here’s where you can find some.

Thank you for reading, and watching and thinking if you can find the time, good day or night, and good luck.

