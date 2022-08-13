Last December, my adult daughter became a statistic on a government chart a few days before her 33rd birthday. Just another casualty of the opioid epidemic. Meanwhile the people responsible for creating that epidemic—the oligarchs who run Big Pharma and the politicians and government officials who serve them for personal and family gain—walk away wealthier and no wiser.

Every time I go to work at the office in downtown Cleveland, and frequently when I get off the highway on my way home, I encounter homeless people. Yet the capitalists who control the real estate market and the politicians and government officials who serve them act to criminalize the homeless instead of making sure they have the fundamental human right of shelter.

Every time I see some journalist or citizen demonetized, suspended, or banned from the public square, an important part of which is Facebook, Twitter, and everything Google, for questioning the wild propaganda that is constantly spewed by the federal government and corporate media, I see liberals cheering for this.

Our government is waging a proxy war against one nuclear-armed power on its fracking borders, and irritating another by encouraging one of its legally recognized provinces to consider secession, which would result in a civil war. I have several cousins serving in the US armed forces right now, and all are at risk, not to defend the American people, but to profit a few criminal oligarchs and their people. Of course, liberals are cheering for this madness as well.

Democrats rigged their own primaries twice, got caught at it, said they had the right to do it, and that was that. This was not democracy, but selection by a few, or oligarchy in its purest form. The Democratic Party itself is an oligarchy, and a very profitable one to boot. Liberals, of course, tell me that if I don’t vote for Democrats then I am voting for Republicans and therefore a bad, morally despicable person.

Democrats made the promise to provide health care to people like my daughter, had the power to do so, and chose not to do it. Democrats have promised to end homelessness countless times in my life, and have chosen not to do it.

Democrats promised to end corporate domination of the media once upon a time, and then used their power to increase that domination in 1996 and have enjoyed the financial rewards ever since.

In 2020, Democrats selected and then elected a man who bragged about a crime bill that has turned millions of working class Americans, especially Black men, into prison slave labor and then stacked the deck against them when they got out of prison in the hopes that they would go back there and be exploited again some day.

In short, political and economic policies of the Democratic Party have harmed me, my family, many people I know, my community, and my community’s children.

Yet liberals have scolded me for saying things like this in the past. I am a privileged white guy, they say(ironic since most of them are also white and have more money than I), or I am being selfish or I am ignoring the few other poor people they have helped in incremental ways or I am hurting (insert persecuted ID politics group here) by my attitude and they are glad to be the virtuous folks they are by thinking correctly.

It is not enough for them to disagree with me. They must, somehow, either convert me to their cause or deny me the right to express my opinions without being screamed at and demonized. This is, of course, the way cult members behave, not to mention the way good citizens in Oceania or Nazi Germany behaved.

I’m sorry, but I simply can’t respect people who act like that, much less vote for them. It still gives me absolutely no reason to vote Republican, either, but the way I see it, it would be difficult for them to be worse than the Democrats at this point. Whoever I do or don’t vote for, Republicans will take power, and then do their part to hasten Imperial American decline and the ultimate downfall of this whole, hopelessly corrupt edifice of capitalist hubris that now rules the US of A.

Thank you for reading. Good night, and good luck.