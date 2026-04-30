I’ve seen some people poking fun at the Trump voters who now feel betrayed, and their best reasoning usually comes in the form of the question, WTF else did you expect, fool? Whatever floats your boat, but I won’t join in.

For the record, I never voted for Trump. In fact, I’ve never voted for a Republican presidential candidate in my life, and my first election was 1976.

Gerald Ford vs. Jimmy Carter, that’s right. Never since have both government party candidates seemed so relatively harmless, and the Bicentennial Year was actually celebrated. There was actually an optimistic mood. (Below: Tall ships sail into New York harbor, July 4 1976)

Since then, like most Americans, I’ve been suckered repeatedly. I may not have been suckered by the same snake-oil salesmen as you, and I’ve seen straight through a whole host of them from the get-go, but that’s why they give us such a multitude to choose from.

Here’s a list of just a few things political in which I believed at one time, and later felt quite foolish for doing so:

I was utterly convinced Ronald Reagan would get us nuked, and lived my life accordingly for several years. That had adverse lifestyle-changing consequences. It’s why I’m not a doomer now, and sometimes make fun of y’all.

I believed that Bill Clinton would reform health care and veto NAFTA in 1992.

I was suckered into supporting NATO’s “humanitarian intervention” in Yugoslavia.

I believed the official line about 9/11. Building 7? Must have been some coincidence or other. OK, maybe it was LIHOP, but definitely not MIHOP. I didn’t come around until five or six years ago.

I believed the Warren Commission report about the Kennedy assassination. I believed what Noam Chomsky had to say about it, which really makes me feel stupid. Then it came out Oswald had been a CIA asset, and JFK wanted to prevent Israel from getting Da Bomb. I still don’t know exactly whodunnit, but it wasn’t just a lone gunman. I was stubbornly stupid about that for decades!

I believed Obama really might be the next FDR in 2008.

I believed Bernie Sanders was serious—twice, albeit not for as long in 2020.

Everybody gets conned in a land where truth in advertising has never been more than a pipe dream, in a country built on myths of the good life just around the corner, if only this or if only that.

I’m a Marxist revolutionary who has given up on the illusions of reform. I don’t want to deride Trump voters who believed some of the shit Trump said; I want to encourage them to think about things from a different perspective because that is necessary to change my family’s life for the better.

I want to join with them and others into an irresistible force which will overthrow our hopelessly corrupt death cult of a system and replace it with something resembling a democratic republic which seeks friendship with all other nations and entangling alliances with none.

Death to the Empire! is my only absolutely mandatory slogan.

I’ll ally and work with almost anyone who wants to accomplish these few things, and be suspicious of anyone who tells me a government party politician is the answer, or that humanitarian military intervention is a thing.

Let’s try and give our fellow citizens of good heart a break, shall we? There are plenty of scumbags at the top who deserve none.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

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