Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

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Exile from the Future's avatar
Exile from the Future
2d

Very similar experiences for me, especially thinking Obama would be the next FDR. I also have never voted for a Republican for national office. My first vote was for LBJ. I voted for Jill Stein in 2016 and 2024. I left the presidential section blank in 2020.

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boscohorowitz's avatar
boscohorowitz
2d

So you lost a lot of bets playing a rigged game. But the only real delusion on your part is one we all share: the delusion that voting and such will produce sane fair governance.

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