2022 began on the heels of the Democrats deliberately failing to accomplish anything of substantial benefit to at least 80% of Americans the previous year, while those same Democrats pushed to eliminate First Amendment free speech protections in all of social media while accusing Republicans of being Fascist and anyone who dared criticize Dems as being Fascist by implication.

Nothing in American history surpasses the glaringly orchestrated projection displayed. Thanks to the whim of a megabillionaire, the Twitter Files were also released this year, and they show a concerted effort by a presidential administration, a political party, the national security state, and corporate media to censor dissenting opinions in the United States.

All sorts of things were subject to arbitrary censorship. One of them was American foreign policy. The official narrative was, and still is, that Russia is an evil empire, Putin is Hitler, and the Russians are hellbent on conquering all of Europe and maybe the whole world!

The objective material reality is that the US Empire is run by a bunch of kleptocratic criminals who are hellbent on extending American economic and cultural hegemony over the entire planet, but thanks to multiple historical processes that have been going on for over half a century, they are not capable of accomplishing their long-cherished goals.

This is dramatically illustrated by the colossal failure of the US Empire’s sanctions on Russia. The Biden Administration told us that the tiny Russian economy would completely collapse within months of the sanctions being applied.

Instead, most of the world refused to cooperate with the sanctions, and the Russians simply changed trading partners, some of whom are selling Russian oil to NATO European countries at substantial profits. China extended their credit card system into Russia, so the lines at Russian ATMs when Visa pulled out were short-lived.

Our Ivy League Meritocratic idiots also did not foresee the effects of their seizing other countries’ foreign reserves held in the US would have. Since Western central banks can no longer be trusted to seize all of the money they can grab from a government the US Empire doesn’t like, it’s no surprise that other countries are using different currencies for foreign trade now.

The biggest example is Saudi Arabia, which in spite of at least two groveling trips by Joe Biden, agreed to let China pay for Saudi oil in yuan instead of dollars for the first time since the end of World War II. The longterm effect on the value of the dollar can only be negative.

We were told that the Russian Army was disintegrating and Glorious Ukraine would liberate all the initially conquered(or liberated, depending on your perspective) territory with Western aid. Well, it’s been many months now, the Russian Army shows no sign of going away anytime soon, and most of what Ukraine has regained looks to be ground that the Russians decided wasn’t worth defending at the time.

The Ukrainian army, OTOH, has lost at least 100,000 soldiers stone-cold dead, according to the head EU vampire, and most Ukrainians in the Kiev-controlled regions are regularly, if not mostly, living without electricity or running water. The US Empire tells us these people are winning.

They’re not, of course, but a portion of the American kleptocracy is profiting handsomely. Boeing is winning. Raytheon is winning. Lockheed is winning. The national security state budget is winning. Big Oil is winning(thank you very much, European suckers!). So long as the Russo-Ukrainian War drags on, all of those people win, while Ukrainian blood oils their money-making machine.

Meanwhile, the imperial homeland literally crumbles. Infrastructure, education, health care, living standards for the overwhelming majority, all are neglected or under active attack from predatory financial capitalists, while the federal government, bought by those same predators, does little if anything to help.

The only silver lining I can offer on this New Year’s Day is that everything I have described is becoming more obvious to more Americans than ever before. The situation we find ourselves in is unsustainable. Sooner or later, the arrogant criminals who run our federal government will trigger events that will force them to drop the reins of power.

We The People must make damned sure that they’re not picked up by another set of crooks and liars.

Thank you for reading, stay vigilant, learn more, help me learn, and good luck.